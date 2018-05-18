Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A 17-year-old student dressed in a trenchcoat and armed with a shotgun and a revolver barged inside a classroom at a southeast Texas high school on Friday and opened fire, killing at least 10 people and terrorizing hundreds more, officials said.

Two teachers and eight students were killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School, officials said. Thirteen people were also injured, the FBI said Saturday.

The murder suspect was identified as Dimitrios Pagourtzis and police were seeking to gain access to his cellphone and computer, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis Galveston County Sheriff's Office

"Not only did he want to commit the shooting, he wanted to commit suicide," Abbott said. "He gave himself up. He didn't have the courage to commit suicide."

The weapons that Pagourtzis had with him belonged to his father and there is "no information whether he was aware the son had taken the weapons," Abbott added.

As the town gathered for a prayer vigil in Santa Fe Friday evening, schools Superintendent Leigh Wall said that law enforcement would find the answers that the community is seeking, and that those affected will be supported. The Santa Fe Independent School District announced that schools would be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

“This is only the first of many times that we’ll come together to lift our community back up,” she said. “Today is a day to begin mourning those we have lost, and nursing those who are hurt. We are in this together.”

Along Highway 6, which runs through Santa Fe, there were signs that the city was in mourning. A sign outside Hometown Equipment Rentals read "Prayers for Santa Fe."

At the Galveston County Jail, Pagourtzis, wearing a gray prison jumpsuit and shackles, shuffled into a hearing room in the Galveston County Jail with his head bowed for his video arraignment.

"Yes, sir," he mumbled when asked by Galveston County Judge Mark Henry if he understood the charges.

Pagourtzis requested a court-appointed lawyer when asked if he required one. He is being held on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault of a public servant.

Pagourtzis had no criminal record and Abbott said the only disturbing sign was a photo of a T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Born to Kill" that investigators found on his Facebook page.

Another student who was behaving suspiciously and another person who may have more information about Pagourtzis were being questioned as "persons of interest," Abbott said Friday. Henry, the judge, said Saturday that Pagourtzis told police he acted alone.

Dustin Severin, a 17-year-old student, told NBC affiliate KPRC that he saw Pagourtzis in the hallway shortly before the bullets started flying — and that he was wearing his usual outfit.