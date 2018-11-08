Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

Four children, including a 1-year-old, died after a house fire in Lubbock County, Texas on Wednesday.

Wesley Lance Harvey, 28, was charged with a warrant for abandoning or endangering a child on Thursday afternoon in relation to the fire, the Lubbock County Sheriff said in a release Thursday. Harvey was already booked on unrelated misdemeanor charges earlier that morning.

Harvey is the father to three of the four children and lives at the residence, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office is investigating the cause of the fire with the State Fire Marshal’s Office and could add criminal charges.

The Frenship Independent School District said that some of the children in the fire were students in the district, according to Lubbock NBC affiliate KCBD 11.

“The Frenship ISD family shares our deepest condolences as we grieve today with those who experienced tragic loss in last night’s house fire," the district said in a statement. "We extend our love and deepest sympathies to the families affected as we carry the burden of this tragedy together.”