A Texas man who recorded himself licking ice cream at a Port Arthur Walmart and returning the carton to the store freezer was sentenced to 30 days in jail on Thursday.
D'Adrien Anderson, 24, was also sentenced to two years' probation for the Blue Bell stunt, which occurred amid a viral trend of ice cream licking at stores, NBC affiliate KBMT of Beaumont reported.
He is required to pay a $1,000 fine and restitution of $1,565 to Blue Bell Creameries, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office said, according to the station.
The video was posted online in August, and in January, Anderson pleaded guilty to criminal mischief.
Anderson told police he licked the ice cream as a prank and later went back and bought the carton.
Anderson did buy the carton, police have said, but the Walmart replaced its entire inventory of ice cream.
Blue Bell is a beloved Texas-based ice cream company.
Amid the viral Blue Bell-licking trend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hailed police for tracking down another teen who did the stunt and warned "Don't Mess With Texas... or with Blue Bell."
Port Arthur is a city of around 55,000 south of Beaumont, near the Louisiana border.