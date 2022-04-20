IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Texas judge halts Sandy Hook trial of Alex Jones after Infowars bankruptcy

Parents of the victims in the school shooting will have to wait a little longer for a court to determine how much money the conspiracy theorist should pay for saying the 2012 killings were fake.
Alex Jones
Radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill on Dec. 11, 2018.J. Scott Applewhite / AP file
By The Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas judge on Wednesday pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of Sandy Hook victims after his Infowars company sought bankruptcy protection this week.

The delay ordered by state District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble comes days after Infowars and two other companies tied to Jones filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' website Infowars files for bankruptcy

April 18, 202204:35

Jones has lost defamation lawsuits in Texas and Connecticut over his comments that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre was a hoax. The first trial over how much he should pay the families had been scheduled to begin Monday in Austin, where Infowars is headquartered.

A new trial date has not been set.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets. Creditors listed in Infowars’ bankruptcy filing include relatives of some of the 20 children and six educators killed in the 2012 school massacre in Connecticut.

