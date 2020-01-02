A judge on Thursday gave a hospital permission to take an 11-month-girl off life support against her family's wishes in a closely-watched case that has drawn in the state's attorney general and Texas Right to Life.
The family of Tinslee Lewis has seven days to decide whether to appeal the ruling.
Tinslee was born prematurely in February with a rare heart defect. She hasn't left the Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth since birth, according to the hospital.
In July, she went into respiratory arrest, and has been on a ventilator since, according to hospital staff.
Thursday's ruling by a judge in the state's 48th judicial district court was immediately slammed by Texas Right to Life as sentencing "an innocent 11-month-old" to death.
Under Texas law, a hospital's doctors, with the approval of the facility's ethics committee, can end a patient's life-saving treatments even if the patient or the family member responsible for making decisions on behalf of the patient objects.
The patient's family must be given at least 10 days to try to find another hospital to transfer the person to before care is suspended, according to the Texas Tribune.
Tinslee's family wants her medical care to continue. A district judge in November issued orders that required the hospital to continue treatment until at least Dec. 10., and that order was later extended.
The battle caught the attention of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who filed a brief with the court siding with the family. He said in a statement in November that the hospital's decision to remove Tinslee from life support "directly violates the mother's request and her daughter's right to life" and that the state law is "unconstitutional."
Cook Children's Medical Center said it reached out to more than 20 specialized homes and hospitals, none of which would agree to accept Tinslee as a patient.
"Our doctors and nurses have done everything humanely possible to save Tinslee’s life. Currently, any care we provide, including feeding, bathing and providing treatments and medication, can cause her little body to experience a medical crisis, which causes even more intervention and pain for her," the hospital said in a December statement.