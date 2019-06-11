Breaking News Emails
Texas kids will have it easy peasy lemon squeezey now that the state's governor signed a law making it simpler for them to run lemonade stands.
Gov. Greg Abbott posted a video on Twitter Monday of him signing a law that would allow children to run lemonade stands without a permit. The governor, who pulled up a glass for the occasion, called it a "common sense law.""We had to pass it because police shut down a lemonade stand here in Texas," Abbott said. "So kids….cheers!"
The governor is referencing a 2015 incident in which police in Overton, Texas, shut down two girls' lemonade stand, according to NBC-affiliate KPRC. The sisters were reportedly raising money to take their father to a water park as his Father's Day gift.
Unfortunately the new law won't be in effect until Sept. 1 of this year, which means some zesty young entrepreneurs might get a sour taste in their mouth and miss prime summer demand.