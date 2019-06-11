Breaking News Emails

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.
SUBSCRIBE
By Doha Madani

Texas children will have it "easy peasy Lemon squeezy" now that the state's governor signed a law making it simpler for them to run lemonade stands.

Gov. Greg Abbott posted a video Monday on Twitter of him signing a law that would allow children to run lemonade stands without a permit. The governor, who pulled up a glass for the occasion, called it a "common sense law."

"We had to pass it because police shut down a lemonade stand here in Texas," Abbott said. "So kids … cheers!"

The governor was referring to a 2015 incident in which police in Overton, Texas, shut down two girls' lemonade stand, according to NBC-affiliate KPRC. The sisters were reportedly raising money to take their father to a water park as his Father's Day gift.

Unfortunately, the new law won't be in effect until Sept. 1 of this year, meaning some zesty young entrepreneurs will miss the prime summer demand, which might leave a sour taste in their mouths.

Doha Madani

Doha Madani is a breaking news reporter for NBC News. 