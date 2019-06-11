Breaking News Emails
Texas children will have it "easy peasy Lemon squeezy" now that the state's governor signed a law making it simpler for them to run lemonade stands.
Gov. Greg Abbott posted a video Monday on Twitter of him signing a law that would allow children to run lemonade stands without a permit. The governor, who pulled up a glass for the occasion, called it a "common sense law."
"We had to pass it because police shut down a lemonade stand here in Texas," Abbott said. "So kids … cheers!"
The governor was referring to a 2015 incident in which police in Overton, Texas, shut down two girls' lemonade stand, according to NBC-affiliate KPRC. The sisters were reportedly raising money to take their father to a water park as his Father's Day gift.
Unfortunately, the new law won't be in effect until Sept. 1 of this year, meaning some zesty young entrepreneurs will miss the prime summer demand, which might leave a sour taste in their mouths.