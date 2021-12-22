Texas A&M backs out of Gator Bowl after Covid outbreak leaves team without enough players

Texas A&M, the only team to beat No. 1 Alabama in 2021, suddenly ended its season on Wednesday by backing out of the Gator Bowl, citing injuries and a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Aggies had been set to play Wake Forest a week from Friday at the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl in Jacksonville before making the unexpected announcement.

"Due to a combination of Covid-19 issues within the Texas A&M football program, as well as season-ending injuries, the Aggie football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 TaxSlayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest," according to a school statement.

The sudden departure by A&M sent Gator Bowl officials scrambling for last-second fill-in to fly to Jacksonville .

The 8-4 Aggies, ranked No.23 in the latest AP poll, authored one of the college football season's most dramatic moments.

Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired as Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Oct. 9 in College Station to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games.

“It is unfortunate, but we just don’t have enough scholarship players available to field a team,” A&M Coach Jimbo Fisher said.

Aggies Athletic Director Ross Bjork called the decision "heartbreaking" for everyone associated with the famed 12th Man program.

“It is heartbreaking for our players, coaches, staff and fans that we are not able to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” Bjork said in a statement.

“Post-season football is the pinnacle of the season and when the opportunity is lost, it hurts on many levels. As we have learned in the last 21 months of this health challenge, the well-being and safety of our student-athletes is paramount. Our players poured their heart and soul into this season and we appreciate their dedication as Aggies. Aggie football is on track for long-term success and we know that the best is yet to come.”

No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) still hopes to play a football game next week.

"While we are disappointed that we do not have the opportunity to play a talented Texas A&M football team next week in Jacksonville, our student-athletes and staff are still extremely excited and want to play in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl next week," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said in a statement.

