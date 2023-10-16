Texas A&M freshman dies after suspected fall from dorm balcony

A freshman at Texas A&M University was found dead Sunday in the courtyard of a student dormitory after appearing to fall from the building's third floor balcony, campus police said.

Britney Romero, a health major, seemingly fell from the third floor balcony of Dunn Hall on the east side of the College Station school's campus, Josh DeLeon, Texas A&M University Police Department spokesperson, confirmed to NBC News.

DeLeon said the time of death is still unknown, but an autopsy has been ordered by the Brazos County Justice of the Peace. The police department received a call about the case early Sunday morning.

Police have not yet determined whether other students witnessed the incident, but DeLeon said officers on the scene spoke to students that live in the hall.

Vice President for Student Affairs Joe Ramirez sent a campus-wide statement addressing the death, Texas A&M student newspaper The Battalion reported.

“Our hearts ache for Britney’s family and friends,” Ramirez said in the statement. “They have our deepest sympathies and support as they navigate this devastating loss.”

Ramirez said the university is conducting a thorough review of what happened to the student. He encouraged students to speak with the university's counselors and caseworkers, who were made available to them on standby.

“We encourage our Aggie community to come together to support one another, as we always do at times like this, while also praying for and supporting Britney’s family and all those grieving this tragic loss,” Ramirez said in the statement.