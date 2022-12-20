Texas A&M University student goes missing from apartment complex near campus

A Texas A&M student who was last seen near the university's main campus has been missing for four days, according to officials.

Tanner Hoang, 22, was last seen Friday around 11 a.m. where he lived at The Trails at Wolf Pen apartment complex in College Station, the eastern Texas city that is home to the university's main campus, according to a poster published by the Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley.

Hoang was seen possibly driving a silver 2009 Lexus, according to the poster. His family reported seeing video of his vehicle driving west on Highway 21, as if leaving the eastern Texas city of Caldwell.

The College Station Police Department is investigating the student's disappearance with the help of the Texas Department of Public Safety, according to police spokesperson David Simmons.

"There are no further updates at this time," Simmons told NBC News. "We ask the public to contact us if they have any information as to his whereabouts."

Texas A&M University did not immediately respond to requests for comment.