Texas man, 19, confessed to killing pregnant sister, police say

A 19-year-old Texas man confessed to killing his pregnant sister and dumping her body in an alley, police in the Dallas suburb of The Colony said.
He is said to have told police that he was embarrassed by the woman.
Police were called to a report of an unconscious woman in an alley around 7:40 a.m. Monday and found the body of Viridiana Arevalo, 23, who officials had been searching for since she was reported missing Dec. 17.
Her brother, Eduardo Arevalo, confessed to killing her Dec. 16 "because of family conflict," police said in a statement Monday. Authorities have said that she was eight months pregnant.
He is facing a capital murder charge.
The teen is accused of moving his sister's body outside The Colony so that it would not be found, but placing it in the alley in the city early Sunday morning.
Arevalo told detectives he was embarrassed by his sister and did not think she would be a good mother, police spokesman Brian Lee said according to The Associated Press.
Arevalo told investigators that after arguing with his sister on Dec. 16, he thought "maybe it's the time to murder her" and then strangled her as she sat on a couch, according to an arrest warrant affidavit detailed by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth.
Investigators say Arevalo created a note to make it look as if his sister had died by suicide, the station reported. The affidavit says that he first took her body to a field in another county, then returned Sunday where he took the body to the alley, according to the station.
Jail records show Arevalo is also facing a count of tampering with evidence. It was not clear from online records Tuesday if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Their brother, Diego Arevalo, told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth that Viridiana Arevalo loved the beach and taking pictures. He said he believes Eduardo Arevalo is innocent.
"It doesn't make sense that my brother would do something like this. He was either set up or something happened," Diego Arevalo told the station.
The Colony is a city of around 36,300 north of downtown Dallas.