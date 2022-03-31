Texas man, 67, kept son’s corpse in kitchen for nearly 4 years, police say

A Texas man has been arrested after police discovered human remains in his home believed to belong to his son who died in 2018.

David McMichael, 67, was charged with abuse of a corpse, the New Boston Police Department announced Wednesday.

Police received a call requesting a welfare check for a man living in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston and found McMichael there. New Boston is located about 150 miles northeast of Dallas.

Officers asked if he knew why they were there and “Mr. McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen,” police said. He told the officers that it belonged to his son who passed away in May 2018.

Officers found the skeletal remains of a male inside the home and it was determined the body “was possibly Jason McMichael,” police said.

The body was taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification, officials said.

McMichael was arrested and booked into the Bi-State Jail, where he remains in custody, according to records. It's not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.