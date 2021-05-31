Texas man accused of planning mass shooting at Walmart is arrested

A man accused of plotting an "unthinkable" attack on a Texas Walmart has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, officials said.

Last week, investigators intercepted a message indicating that Coleman Thomas Blevins, 28, of Kerrville, Texas, was planning a mass shooting, and had mentioned Walmart, according to a news release from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.

After arresting Blevins on Friday, authorities discovered firearms, ammunition and "radical ideology paraphernalia, including books, flags and handwritten documents" in his home, the news release said.

Blevins is on felony probation and prohibited from possessing firearms, officials said. He was booked on a $250,000 bond into the Kerr County Jail, where he remains.

Blevins is charged with making a terroristic threat to create public fear of serious bodily injury and could face additional federal charges. Jail records do not list an attorney for him, according to the Associated Press.

Kerrville is about 65 miles northwest of San Antonio. The Kerr County Sheriff's Office worked with state and federal authorities to arrest Blevins.

“This case reminds us that we need to always be vigilant. Many think ‘That can’t happen here,’ and it was well on the way to happening,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “Our investigators did outstanding work in this case, and possibly saved many lives. The plot interrupted in this case is unthinkable."