Texas man allegedly admits to murdering and mutilating his new wife

A Texas man allegedly admitted to authorities that he murdered and mutilated his wife, according to a news release published by the Waller County Sheriff's Office.

Jared James Dicus was arrested and charged with first degree murder on Wednesday, according to online court records.

The Waller County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a possible death at a southeast Texas home about an hour away from Houston around 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found the body of a woman in a "small residential structure" located behind the home. The body had been mutilated, according to the sheriff's office. NBC affiliate KPRC 2 reported that portions of her body had been dismembered and the home was covered in blood.

The victim was identified by Waller County Judge Trey Duhon and her family as 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.

Dicus, the husband of the deceased woman, was detained on scene and later allegedly confessed to authorities that he had murdered his wife.

The suspect is being held on $500,000 bond, according to online court records. There are no attorneys listed on record for him at this time.

In a Facebook post, Judge Duhon recalled marrying the young couple in Oct. 2022.

"During my short time with them, they were a very nice young couple," he wrote. "As with many of you, I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families."

Duhon said he took down a post announcing Diaz and Dicus' marriage that contained a picture of him with the couple "primarily due to the insensitive nature of some comments" made on the post.

A GoFundMe started by Diaz's uncle, Irvan Orellana, to help with funeral expenses remembers the victim as a "daughter, sister, niece, and a friend."

"Our family is shattered by the loss of such a young life," Orellana wrote. "She was the light to our family and community. Always with a smile, and cheerful personality. The absence of her from our lives will be felt forever."

The Waller County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Office are investigating the murder.

The district attorney's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.