Texas man charged with threatening prominent doctor over her Covid vaccine advocacy

A Texas man was charged with threatening a prominent health policy professional over her Covid-19 vaccination advocacy, ethnic background and gender, authorities said Tuesday.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Scott Eli Harris, 51, of Aubrey, Texas, was arrested following Tuesday's unsealing of a grand jury indictment, which contained a single allegation.

It says he "knowingly and willingly transmitted in interstate commerce a threat to injure the person of another" on July 12. In a statement the DOJ alleged Harris texted the threats to the victim, identified in the indictment only as "Dr. L.W., who had been a vocal proponent" of vaccination.

Dr Leana Wen, health commissioner for the Baltimore City Health Department, speaks to the media, on March 19, 2015. Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun/TNS via Getty Images file

NBC affiliate WBAL of Baltimore identified the victim as Dr. Leana Wen, the former Baltimore City Health Commissioner and onetime national president of Planned Parenthood. She did not immediately respond when contacted through the Brookings Institution, where she's a nonresident senior fellow.

Wen said on MSNBC in 2020 that testing and vaccination were the primary ways out of the coronavirus pandemic for the United States. "We now know what it takes to control Covid-19," she said.

She also recently authored a book, "Lifelines: A Doctor’s Journey in the Fight for Public Health."

The statements in the alleged text to Wen included a reference to her gender and perceived ethnicity and said, "Never going to take your wonder drug."

Harris also allegedly wrote, "I'm a 5th general U.S. Army veteran and a sniper.. I can't wait for the shooting to start.. I hope you are ready.. [Expletive].. where's your [expletive] office?"

The U.S. Attorney for Maryland, Erek L. Barron, said in a statement Tuesday, "We take seriously threats and intimidation, and this charge makes clear that such conduct will be prosecuted federally."

The FBI investigated the case. A U.S. Army spokesman said he could only verify Harris' military claims if he had his date of birth or at least part of his Social Security number.

It wasn't clear if Harris had legal representation. The office of the federal public defender in Maryland didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department said he was due in federal court in Plano, Texas, on Wednesday. If Harris is successfully prosecuted he could face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.