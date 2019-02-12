Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Feb. 12, 2019, 2:38 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 12, 2019, 5:08 PM GMT By Tim Stelloh

A Texas man who entered an abandoned home to smoke marijuana on Monday found a tiger in the garage, authorities said.

The man, who was not identified, initially believed he was hallucinating when he found the female tiger in a “rinky-dink” cage, police said, according to the NBC affiliate KPRC.

The garage, in a home southeast of central Houston, was secured only with a screwdriver and a nylon strap, the station reported.

BARC's Animal Enforcement Officers stand next to a secured tiger as they prepare to transport the tiger to a secure location. BARC

It wasn’t immediately clear who the tiger belonged to.

Images from Houston’s animal control agency showed three officers preparing to move the animal to a secure location.

An agency spokeswoman, Lara Cottingham, told the Houston Chronicle that a wildlife refuge would take the tiger on Tuesday.