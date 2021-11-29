A Texas man fatally shot his 11-year-old daughter on Saturday in an apparent hunting accident, officials said.

The dead child was identified as Daisy Grace Lynn George, a sixth-grader in junior high at the Hallsville Independent School District, said Capt. Tyler Owen, with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison County is in northeastern Texas along the Louisiana border.

The girl’s father, who has not been identified, has not been charged with any crimes, Owen said. The father was hunting when he was unloading a high-powered rifle that fired and struck his daughter once, Owen said.

"For it to be a father and daughter, is just a horrible situation," Owen said. Although the investigation is ongoing, Owen said, the shooting appears to be a tragic accident.

Dispatchers began receiving 911 calls at about 5:15 p.m. on Saturday about a "hunting accident involving an 11-year-old female," the sheriff’s office said in a statement. "Further calls determined that a father had accidentally shot his 11-year-old daughter."

Although air transport was requested, according to the sheriff’s office, all emergency helicopters were grounded because of inclement weather. The critically wounded girl was transported with a police escort to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Hunting season for white-tailed deer began earlier in November, Owen said.

Harrison County Sheriff Brandon J. Fletcher said in the statement: “Anytime a young person loses their life, it’s a tragic for all involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends during this difficult time.”

The sheriff’s office is investigating with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden, officials said. Owen said upon completion of the investigation, the district attorney will receive the case and prosecutors will determine if the girl’s father will be charged.

Officials with the Hallsville Independent School District could not be immediately reached for comment on Monday.

NBC affiliate KETK in Jacksonville, Texas, reported that Hallsville Junior High announced Sunday afternoon that in honor of Daisy’s favorite color, all staff and students throughout the district are encouraged to wear purple.

Owen said the sheriff's office is working with the school district to provide grief counselors.

A GoFundMe account to help pay for Daisy's funeral expenses with a goal of raising $10,000 collected more than $8,800 from 138 donations as of Monday afternoon.

"On November 27 God received an angel whose time was cut very short," the account said.

"Through a hunting accident we lost a very special little girl. She was always a joker trying to lift everyone’s spirits. She loved to draw her heart out. Daisy loved to be surrounded by the outdoors. Always down for an adventure big or small. Please help us lay this little girl down to rest. Thank you so much for any help."

According to state figures, deaths from hunting accidents are rare but not unheard of. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in a 2020 accident report said that between 2016 and 2020, 12 people were accidentally killed. Another 107 were involved in non-fatal accidents during the same time period, the report said.