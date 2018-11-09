Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas — A driver has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for causing a Texas church bus crash that killed 13 people.

Jack Dillon Young, 21, of Leakey, Texas, was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest on May 31 to 13 counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault. He had faced up to 270 years in prison after a three-day sentencing hearing.

Jack Young. Uvalde County jail via AP

Prosecutors said Young was driving his pickup while under the influence of a prescription sedative and had smoked marijuana before colliding with a church bus in March 2017 on U.S 83 near Uvalde, about 75 miles west of San Antonio.

Defense attorney Rogelio Munoz asked for mercy and said doctors didn't properly monitor Young's prescription drug use.