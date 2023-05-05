Texas medical examiner rules that former WWE star Sara Lee, 30, died by suicide

Pro wrestler Sara Lee's death has been ruled a suicide, Texas medical examiners said Friday, finding that the 30-year-old had ingested a fatal cocktail of alcohol and drugs.

Lee, best known for winning the 2015 WWE “Tough Enough” reality television series, died on Oct. 5 at her home in San Antonio, officials said.

Her death has been ruled a suicide by "mixed drug toxicity" as amphetamines, doxylamine and alcohol were all found her in system, a spokesperson for the Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office told NBC News on Friday.

Sara Lee of WWE "Tough Enough" appears on an episode in 2015. WWE via YouTube

Lee, a native of Hope, Michigan, won a one-year, $250,000 WWE contract in the competition’s sixth season.

The wrestler's father declined comment when reached by NBC News on Friday and a rep for WWE could not be immediately reached.

At the time of her death, the WWE said Lee was "an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world" and that the company offered "its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.