A group of mothers held a protest at a Texas public pool Monday after one mom was asked to leave for breastfeeding her 10-month-old son.
Misty Daugereaux said she was at the Nessler Family Aquatic Center in Texas City, Texas, on Sunday when a manager asked her to cover up as she was feeding her child. Then police arrived and asked her to leave, according to a post she wrote on the pool's Facebook page.
The Texas City Police Department released body camera footage of an officer's interaction with Daugereaux, a pool manager and a lifeguard. In the video, the lifeguard claimed Daugereaux cursed at him after he asked her to cover up.
"I have two three-year-olds with me, I'm not gonna cuss somebody out," Daugereaux said to the officer. "I'm just going to stand for what I believe in and feed my baby."
Eventually, the officer asked Daugereaux to gather her things and leave. A manager at the Nessler Family Aquatic Center declined to comment to NBC News on Tuesday.
On Monday, a group of mothers rallied at the pool in support of Daugereaux and held a "nurse-in" protest.
Angela Dunn, a mother and a grandmother, told NBC-affiliate KPRC that asking a nursing mother to leave the pool didn't make sense.
“I think it’s especially ironic that there are women in swimsuit tops that barely cover their breasts and it's shameful to see a mother feeding her child?” Dunn said.
The Health and Safety Code for the state of Texas specifies that a mother "is entitled to breast-feed her baby in any location in which the mother is authorized to be."
Texas City Mayor Matthew T. Doyle issued a statement Monday that said the city would review the incident at the pool and apologized to Daugereaux, WNCW reports.
"We apologize to Misty Daugereaux as it is clear she was offended by how she was treated at our City Facility," the statement said. "City policies and procedures will be reviewed and revised as deemed necessary."