Texas mother arrested after allegedly mixing drink that sends son's classmate to hospital

A Texas mother has been arrested after her son's alleged bully was sent to the hospital after consuming an "intentionally" mixed sports drink, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office.

Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, mixed lemon, salt and vinegar into a sports drink bottle to allegedly "prevent her son’s drink from being stolen at school by other students," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Her son handed the bottle to another student during P.E. class on Tuesday, who experienced nausea and a headache shortly after drinking the mixed concoction. Deputies were then called to the Legacy Traditional School in Alamo Ranch for the sick child.

Although lemon, salt and vinegar are non-toxic ingredients, the incident resulted in the victim being hospitalized for additional medical monitoring. The child was eventually discharged.

An investigation led the Sheriff's Office to Rossi and found she "intentionally mixed the contents of the drink."

Rossi was charged with injury to a child causing bodily injury. She was booked in the Bexar County Jail with a $1,000 bond.