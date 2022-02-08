Texas National Guard soldier dies in accidental shooting, officials say

A Texas National Guard soldier assigned to the southern border under Gov. Greg Abbott’s border enforcement operation was killed Monday in a non-mission-related incident.

The soldier, who has not been identified, was injured in Brackettville and flown to a San Antonio hospital, according to the Texas Military Department.

While the department said the cause of death remains under investigation, the Army Times reported that a fellow soldier accidentally shot the victim with his own gun. The soldier is the sixth Operation Lone Star mission soldier to die since October, according to the newspaper. Four of those deaths were suicides, and the most recent was another accidental shooting.

Abbott introduced Operation Lone Star in March 2021 “to respond to a rise in illegal immigration,” according to the Texas Indigent Defense Commission.

His declaration directed the Department of Public Safety to “use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing, smuggling, and human trafficking, and to assist Texas counties in their efforts to address those criminal activities.”

In April 2021, Abbott opened Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities for detaining those arrested under Operation Lone Star.

“Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star," he said in a statement Monday. “The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident.

Maj. Gen. Tracy Norris, adjutant general for the Texas Military Department, said: “We are deeply saddened by this loss. We are focused on supporting the Soldier’s family and are providing all available resources."