Texas officer killed by passing car while providing back-up in DWI investigation

The officer died after he was hit by a passing driver just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night on the President George Bush Turnpike. The driver of that vehicle also died.
By Marlene Lenthang

A police officer in Carrollton, Texas, about 20 miles north of Dallas, died Tuesday night after he was hit by a passing car while aiding another officer in a driving while intoxicated investigation.

The Carrolton Police Department announced early Wednesday, “We lost a beloved officer in the line of duty overnight."

The officer, who was not identified, was “backing up” another officer on a DWI investigation in the westbound lanes of the President George Bush Turnpike “when he was hit by a passing driver,” just before 10:30 p.m., police said. 

The driver of the passing vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The officer was transported to a hospital where he was also pronounced dead, police said.

A procession is expected to be held to transport the officer's body from Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Plano to the Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office Wednesday morning.

