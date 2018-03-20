A package exploded at a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio early Tuesday, just two days after a blast injured two men in Austin — the fourth such incident in Texas' capital this month.

Tuesday's blast occurred in the sorting area of the facility in Schertz, Texas, the city's police department confirmed on its Facebook page. FedEx said one person was injured.

"We are working closely with law enforcement in their investigation," FedEx said in a statement.

The company didn't provide additional details. NBC affiliate WOAI reported one female employee was treated for a headache related to a possible concussion from the blast.

It was not immediately clear whether the explosion was related to the incidents in Austin, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which had officials on the scene.

The FBI also said it had responded to the incident, which WOAI reported happened at 12:30 a.m. local time (1:30 a.m. ET).

The station cited investigators saying that the explosion came from a package moving from an upper conveyor belt to a lower one when it detonated. NBC News was not immediately able to confirm that detail.

Residents in Austin have been on edge after four bombings that have killed two and injured four others in under three weeks.

Authorities say a "serial bomber" is at large and warned that the devices appear to be getting more sophisticated.

The latest blast occurred Sunday when two men received non-life-threatening injuries after apparently setting off a tripwire in the southwest of the city.

Three other devices blew up at people's homes since March 2.

"With this tripwire, this changes things," said Christopher Combs, special agent in charge of the FBI's San Antonio division, during a news conference on Monday, referring to the latest explosion. "It's more sophisticated, it's not targeted to individuals ... a child could be walking down a sidewalk and hit something."

The FBI has sent 350 special agents to Austin as well as extra bomb squads.