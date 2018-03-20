Federal officials confirmed that an explosion hit a FedEx distribution center near San Antonio overnight, an incident that comes on the heels of four bombings around Austin since the beginning of the month.

There were no injuries from the blast, according to Nicole Strong, a spokeswoman with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The FBI also said it had responded to the incident.

Residents in Austin have been shaken by four bombings that have killed two and injured four others in under three weeks.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Austin explosions: 'Serial bomber' hunted after tripwire sets off 4th blast 1:50 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1189840451601" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Authorities say a "serial bomber" is at large and warned that the devices appear to be getting more sophisticated.

The latest blast occurred Sunday when two bicyclists received non-life-threatening injuries after apparently setting off a tripwire in the southwest of the city.

Three other devices blew up at people's homes since March 2.

The FBI has sent 350 special agents to the Texas capital as well as extra bomb squads.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for details.