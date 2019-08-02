Breaking News Emails
A woman is dead after a Texas police officer fired at a loose dog, the Arlington Police Department said.
The officer fired multiple times, likely striking the woman, who has not been identified, police said.
Police are investigating the incident, which happened about 5:20 p.m. Thursday and was captured by body camera, the department said in a statement.
The officer and emergency medical services were called Thursday afternoon to check on a woman who was said be passed out in a grassy area, according to police. The officer was making his way to where the woman was lying when a loose dog "began to run toward the officer while barking," police said.
"The officer retreated backward from the running dog while drawing his duty firearm. The officer discharged his firearm multiple times toward the dog,” the police department said in the statement. "After the shots were fired, the woman yelled out, and it was apparent she was injured."
The woman was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Investigators believe, based on preliminary information, she was struck by the officer's gunfire, police said in the statement.
Police said that the officer, a patrol officer who was not immediately named, called out to the woman before the dog began running toward him.
The police department said it would release more details as they become known. A voice message left with a police communications officer was not immediately returned Thursday night.
It was not clear from the statement whether the dog was struck.
The statement also did not say whether the officer involved in the shooting was on administrative leave.
Arlington is a city of 365,000 between Fort Worth and Dallas.