Texas private investigator killed attempting to serve warrant on suspect of child sex assault, police say

A Texas private investigator was killed while attempting to serve a warrant on an armed suspect wanted for sexual assault of a child, officials said.

Several private investigators attempted to serve a warrant on suspect Juan Carlos Lopez, 33, of Little Elm, for multiple counts of child sexual assault at a motel in the 6200 block of Broadway Boulevard in Garland Thursday around 7:30 p.m. local time (8:30 p.m. ET), Garland Police said in a news release.

Garland Police officers at the scene heard gunfire erupt and learned one of the investigators “had been shot inside the motel room.”

Police entered the room to rescue the investigator and found the suspect armed, prompting three officers to open fire.

The suspect died at the scene, officials said.

The private investigator was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased. The investigator was not identified, pending next of kin notification.

Three officers will be placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with department policy regarding officer involved shootings, the police department said.

Garland Detectives and the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office Public Integrity Unit also responded to the scene to investigate, following standard procedure, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.