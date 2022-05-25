Texas school shooting: Fourth-grade teacher among those killed at Uvalde elementary

One of two teachers fatally shot at a Texas elementary school Tuesday was “trying to protect her students” from a gunman who killed 21 people, including 19 children, a relative told The New York Times.

Eva Mireles. Uvalde CISD

Eva Mireles, who taught fourth grade, had been an educator for 17 years, according to her profile at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, west of San Antonio.

Mireles’ aunt, Lydia Martinez Delgado, told the Times that she was an avid hiker who took pride in teaching students of Latino heritage, the Times reported.

Martinez Delgado told KSAT of San Antonio that she was “furious” over the shooting and others, saying: “These children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is a my hometown a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen to especially to loved ones.”

The 19 children and a second teacher also killed in the shooting were not immediately identified.

“My heart was broken today,” Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School, told reporters. “We’re a small community. And we’ll need your prayers to get us through this.”

The gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother before driving to the school and “shooting every single person that was in front of him,” said Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

She was hospitalized and in critical condition, he said.

More than a dozen other people, including children and law enforcement officers, were also injured in the shooting.