Katy Perry tells school shooting survivor the U.S. has ‘failed us’ during ‘American Idol’ audition

A Texas school shooting survivor moved "American Idol" judges to tears in an audition that aired on Sunday.

Trey Louis, "a.k.a Trey from the Fe," a 21-year-old salesman from Santa Fe, Texas, sang a heartfelt rendition of “Stone” by Whiskey Myers for Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. His performance was met with a standing ovation from the judges.

"You got the perfect voice," Bryan told Louis. But it wasn't Louis' performance that made the judges emotional.

"In May 2018, a gunman walked into my school," Louis told the judges when asked why he was auditioning. "I was in art room one, he shot up art room two before he made his way to art room one. Lost a lot of friends. Eight students were killed, two teachers were killed and it’s just really been negative man, Santa Fe has had a bad rap here since 2018."

On that day in 2018, a 17-year-old student dressed in a trench coat barged inside a classroom at Santa Fe High School in southeast Texas armed with a shotgun and a revolver and opened fire. Among the 10 people killed were an exchange student from Pakistan and a substitute teacher with a "lust for life."

Thirteen people were also injured in the shooting, according to officials.

Richie let out a sigh and appeared to wipe away tears. Perry broke down, sobbing into her hands.

"Our country has ... failed us," the singer yelled, using expletives. "This is not ok, you should be singing here because you love music. Not because you had to go through that ... — you didn’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change."

Bryan and Richie comforted their co-judge.

"We have tolerated this for so long, for too long, it’s become a norm," Richie said.

Louis received a "yes" from all three judges, who hugged him before saying the highly sought after words: "You’re going to Hollywood."

Like Louis, thousands of students have had their lives forever changed by gun violence in schools.

This month, three students were killed and five others were injured at Michigan State University when a gunman opened fire at two locations on campus before leading police on a manhunt that ended when he fatally shot himself.

The victims included a “tremendous” leader and athlete, a “great friend” who was “loved by everyone” and a “straight-A student” who wanted to become a doctor, those who knew them said.

So far this year, there have been 94 mass shootings in the U.S., according to the Gun Violence archive, a nonprofit that tracks the spread of what has been called an American disease and which defines a mass shooting as a single incident in which at least four people — other than the shooter — are shot.