Texas small plane crash was gender reveal gone wrong, NTSB finds

The crop duster-style plane stalled and crashed after flying at a low altitude to drop 350 gallons of pink water outside of Turkey, Texas.
A plane crash near Turkey, Texas on Sept. 7, 2019.
By Theo Wayt

A Texas plane crash that injured one person was part of a gender reveal stunt gone wrong, a National Transportation Safety Board report said Thursday.

The incident occurred when a pilot flew a crop duster-style plane at a low altitude in order to drop 350 gallons of pink water as part of a gender reveal celebration. Immediately after dropping the water, the plane stalled and crashed, sustaining damage to its fuselage and right wing, the NTSB said. A photo from the incident shows the mangled plane upside down in a field.

The crash occurred outside of Turkey, Texas on Sept. 7.

The pilot, identified as 49-year-old Raj L. Horan of Plainview, Texas, was unharmed, while one passenger suffered minor injuries, the report said. An FAA inspector also noted that it was a single-seat aircraft and not designed to carry two people.

In October, an Iowa woman was killed at a gender reveal party after her family “inadvertently” created a pipe bomb, authorities said. Last year, an Arizona wildfire that burned 47,000 acres of land was sparked by a gender-revealing smoke bomb, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

