March 21, 2019, 1:41 PM GMT By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Texas snake remover who was responding to a call about a "few" snakes under a home found a startling 45 rattlesnakes beneath the house.

Big Country Snake Removal responded to a home in Albany, Texas, after a man who was trying to restore his cable climbed under the house and saw some snakes.

"He saw a 'few' snakes and quickly crawled out," said a post on Big Country Snake Removal's Facebook page.

"We arrived around lunchtime and as soon as I crawled under I could immediately see that there was far more than a 'few,'" the post said. The company ended up removing 45 rattlesnakes from beneath the house.

The post said the house and yard were clean, and the owners said they don't often encounter rattlesnakes.

"Rattlesnakes don’t care how nice your house is or what kind car you drive — they care simply about survival," the post said.

Rattlesnakes' venom is extremely potent, but rarely fatal to humans especially if the bite is quickly treated.