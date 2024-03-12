Texas superintendent suspended after trans student's removal from ‘Oklahoma!’

The superintendent of a Texas school district has been suspended after a transgender student was removed — and then later reinstated — from a role in a high school production of "Oklahoma!"

The Sherman Independent School District School Board of Trustees voted Friday to suspend Superintendent Tyson Bennett during a closed session. Meghan Cone, a spokesperson for the district, confirmed Tuesday that the decision was related to an investigation into the trans student's removal from the musical.

Bennett did not immediately return a request for comment.

The student, Max Hightower, a senior at Sherman High School, was removed in November from the lead male role in “Oklahoma!” after his family was notified of a new policy about casting by gender.

“There is no policy on how students are assigned to roles. As it relates to this particular production, the sex of the role as identified in the script will be used when casting,” the district said in a statement on Nov. 6.

On Nov. 10, "after further review," the district revised its original rule, saying "sex will not be considered when casting the new production."

Later that month, the district reversed the restrictions altogether after the school board unanimously voted to reinstate the original script and cast.

“We understand that our decision does not erase the impact this had on our community, but we hope that we will reinforce to everyone, particularly our students, that we do embrace all of our Board goals, to include addressing the diverse needs of our students and empowering them for success in a diverse and complex world,” the board's president, Brad Morgan, said at the time.

The board of trustees adjourned to a closed meeting Friday so members could consult an attorney on the “personnel matters” and the “investigation concerning ‘Oklahoma!’ production issues,” according to the board's public agenda. The meeting lasted more than three hours.

In addition to suspending Bennett with pay, the board appointed Deputy Superintendent Thomas O’Neal as acting superintendent, effective immediately.

Max’s father, Phillip Hightower, said he supports the board's decision to suspend Bennett.

“I don’t celebrate a man likely losing his job, but I am glad the board made the right decision to keep our students, all of our students, free from discrimination of any kind,” he said.