Texas suspends inmate transports after escapee stabbed bus driver, killed 5

Texas’ prison agency will suspend the transport of inmates after a convicted killer escaped from a prison bus last month and killed five members of a family while on the run.

The escaped inmate, Gonzalo Lopez, 46, was killed in a shootout with police Thursday hours after officials that five people had been found dead.

While being moved for a medical appointment, Lopez was able to get free of restraints and cut through a metal barrier to attack a corrections officer driving the bus and escape near Centerville on May 12, officials have said.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Monday it was suspending inmate transports “as the agency conducts a comprehensive review of its transportation procedures.”

The TDCJ said that if there is an emergency medical appointment or something else requiring a transport, there will be extra security.

How the escape happened is under investigation, officials have said. The corrections officer was stabbed in the hand but there were no other injuries reported, and the other inmates on the bus remained in their restraints and no one else escaped.

The TDCJ says it is conducting a review into the escape, and that it will also bring in an outside firm to conduct an additional review.

Lopez is believed to have entered a home in Leon County, where he got access to guns, and then killed a 66-year-old man, an 18-year-old, and three children, the sheriff’s office there has said.

Lopez later Thursday was spotted driving a truck taken from that home, and then chased and ultimately died in a shootout with police in Jourdanton in Atascosa County, officials have said.

Killed at the ranch in Leon County was grandfather Mark Collins, 66, as well as Waylon Collins, 18; Carson Collins, 16; Hudson Collins, 11; and Bryson Collins, 11.