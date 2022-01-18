Texas synagogue hostage describes what it was like inside temple, shares escape story

One of the hostages who was held for hours inside a Texas synagogue on Saturday described how he, his rabbi and other congregants were able to escape.

Jeffrey Cohen was one of four people who made it out alive after gunman Malik Faisal Akram held them captive for more than 10 hours at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

Akram, 44, was fatally shot by the FBI Hostage Rescue Team, according to a senior law enforcement official.

Cohen said on an appearance with MSNBC that he arrived at the synagogue a few minutes after Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker had invited Akram inside so he could "warm up."

“We invited him in, the Rabbi gave him a cup of tea, let him sit in the back," he said. "When I came in, Rabbi Charlie told me to come say hello because I’m one of the congregants, I’m the vice president so I normally would greet someone. [I] went over and had no reason to assume that he was anything other than what he said. … He was quite jovial, he was friendly. He was on the phone.”

There was a prayer less than an hour into Saturday's service, according to Cohen.

"It's part public and part private prayer. And we got into the private prayer and I had gone through mine and sat down," he said. "And then I heard the unmistakable click of a semi-automatic being loaded but it was context, it didn’t make sense that we would hear that kind of sound there so I didn’t put much to it."

"Rabbi Charlie heard it as a well and he was looking over at the attacker and very soon after that he started yelling," Cohen continued. "To be perfectly honest, as soon as I heard him yelling I knew there was something going on so I wasn’t really concentrating on what he said."

Cohen said he dialed 911 and then turned his cellphone upside down so Akram wouldn't see it. Akram allegedly started calling the congregants to the back of the room. Cohen said he positioned himself so he was in line with the exit, something he learned in a course on what to do in an active shooter situation.

He said he credits those courses with helping him get out alive.

“The whole time I was focused on what do I need to do to get out," he said on MSNBC.

Cohen also described how Akram said he did not want to hurt anyone and told them that “he was the only one who needed to die.” Cohen said he believes Akram was mentally ill, a statement Akram's family said in an apology to the victims.

"The way he behaved, makes me believe that," Cohen said about Akram's mental health struggles.

He added that he did not think Akram was "your typical attacker" who wanted to kill Jewish people but had "bought into these tropes."

"He came to the Jews because he bought into these very dangerous stories that the Jews control the world and the Jews control the government and the banks and the media. And we as good people and we as patriotic Americans, we need to challenge those things when we hear them because these words do have consequences," Cohen said.

It's not clear why Akram chose Congregation Beth Israel or what led to him taking the group hostage. During the standoff, he demanded the release of Aafia Siddiqui, a federal prisoner being held in north Texas after being convicted in 2010 of attempting to kill American soldiers in Afghanistan.

Three of the four hostages were able to flee after the rabbi said he threw a chair at Akram. The other hostage had been released hours earlier.

An investigation revealed that Akram, who was from Lancashire in northwest England, had been the subject of a short, low-level investigation in the U.K. in 2020. A British security source told NBC News that the investigation was based on information that he may have been involved in Islamist terrorism but the case was closed by the time he traveled to the U.S. because it didn’t meet the threshold for further investigation.