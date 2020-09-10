Texas Tech addressing video of young woman at party saying she has COVID-19

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Texas Tech University said it is looking into a video posted on social media that shows a young woman at a party saying she has COVID-19.

The school's dean of students released a statement Sunday on Twitter saying, "We have received a report and are aware of a video related to COVID. The matter is being addressed by the Office of the Dean of Students and Student Conduct."

In the video, the woman says that people at the party keep asking her if she has coronavirus.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Yes, I f---ing have COVID," the woman says. "The whole f---ing world has COVID."

She then turns the camera around to show people partying and drinking without masks. "All of these people have COVID," she says.

The woman has not been identified and it's not clear if she actually has coronavirus or if she is a student at the university.

The video, which was shared on Twitter, has been viewed more than 900,000 times. The Twitter user who posted the clip said some of the people at the party are Texas Tech students, although the school declined to comment when contacted Thursday by NBC News.

"The Dean of Students acknowledged the video on social media, once it was brought to our attention. Beyond that, we do not expand on student inquiries, per privacy laws," a spokesperson said in a statement.

In an update Wednesday, the school said it had 612 active coronavirus cases. Of those cases, 571 are students.

The university's president, Lawrence Schovanec, released a letter to the campus community Wednesday saying there has been a rise in positive cases due to off-campus parties and other social gatherings.

"Although our current number of active cases are about 1% of our university population, if this rise in positive cases continues, we are prepared to make significant adjustments to our plans. This move would go against everything we have worked so hard to provide in terms of an on-campus collegiate experience," Schovanec wrote.