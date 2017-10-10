Campus Police Officer Shot Dead at Texas Tech After Student Busted for Drugs

Texas Tech campus was on lockdown for over an hour on Monday night after a police officer was shot and killed at the campus police headquarters,authorities said.

A call for a student "welfare check" lead campus officers to a room where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, prompting the officers to bring the student to the station, a spokesman for the school said in a statement.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head," the statement read. "The officer is deceased."

The suspect then fled on foot, authorities said. The school tweeted out that anyone on campus should "shelter in place" just before 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET).

Emergency update. The current situation is ongoing. Continue to shelter in place. More info as it is available. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6. — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

The suspect, identified as Hollis Daniels, was caught by police around 9:30 p.m. CT after a search of the campus by various local law enforcement agencies, authorities said. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.