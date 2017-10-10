Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
DEVELOPING
News

Campus Police Officer Shot Dead at Texas Tech After Student Busted for Drugs

by Erin Calabrese

advertisement

Texas Tech campus was on lockdown for over an hour on Monday night after a police officer was shot and killed at the campus police headquarters,authorities said.

A call for a student "welfare check" lead campus officers to a room where they found drugs and drug paraphernalia, prompting the officers to bring the student to the station, a spokesman for the school said in a statement.

"During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head," the statement read. "The officer is deceased."

The suspect then fled on foot, authorities said. The school tweeted out that anyone on campus should "shelter in place" just before 8 p.m. CT (9 p.m. ET).

The suspect, identified as Hollis Daniels, was caught by police around 9:30 p.m. CT after a search of the campus by various local law enforcement agencies, authorities said. The lockdown was lifted shortly after.

Image: Texas v Texas Tech
General exterior view of Jones AT&amp;T Stadium before the game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Texas Longhorns at Jones AT&amp;T Stadium on November 1, 2014 in Lubbock, Texas. John Weast / Getty Images file

Erin Calabrese
Contributors Erin Dean and Chris Essner
Topics News, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story 10 Dead as Major Wildfires Ignite Overnight Across Northern California
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement