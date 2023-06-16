A tornado struck the Texas town of Perryton on Thursday, prompting nearby cities and counties to send help, according to officials.

The scope of the damage and whether there were any deaths or serious injuries was not immediately clear.

Forecasters believe a tornado struck the city of around 8,500 in the Texas Panhandle around 5:10 p.m. based on video and photos, but its strength won't be known until surveys are done, Trent Hoffeditz, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Amarillo said.

Video from a bystander showed damage in downtown Perryton, broken off trees and damaged and destroyed homes, as well as at least one overturned truck.

Ochiltree General Hospital, which is in Perryton, in a social media post asked that those injured but able to walk respond to a clinic, in order to save space at the emergency department.

A severe weather event in Perryton, Texas, on Thursday. Courtesy Malissa Thomas

"Please keep the Perryton community in your prayers," Texas state Rep. Four Price, who represents the area, said on social media.

He said that the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Gov. Greg Abbott's office were sending help, including search and rescue resources.

"Many structures are damaged," Price said.

The National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for Perryton and later said that a tornado had been confirmed north of the town.

The sheriff's office in nearby Hutchinson County was among the agencies who said they were traveling to the Perryton area to assist. The sheriff's office in a Facebook post said it was "a devastating tornado."

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said that his team was monitoring the situation in Perryton.

“Heidi and I are praying for the community, first responders, and the families impacted by the storm,” Cruz said in a statement.

It has been an unusually wet May in the Texas Panhandle, and moisture instability and lift helped create conditions for a thunderstorm, Hoffeditz said. An upper-level system also played a role.

"The environment was just primed for one to occur," Hoffeditz said. "it’s just unfortunate it hit a populated area like Perryton.

The tornado was reported Thursday as tornado watches covered northern and central Texas and a large part of Oklahoma because of severe weather moving through the region, according to the weather service.

By Wednesday night storms had left the Panhandle, the weather service in Amarillo said.

Damage surveys will be done to determine the strength of the tornado and its rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, Hoffeditz said.