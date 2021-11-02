Texas woman accused of pointing loaded gun at 7-year-old trick-or-treater

A Texas woman is accused of pointing a loaded gun at a 7-year-old trick-or-treater on Halloween.

Monica Ann Bradford, 35, was arrested Sunday on a charge of second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which is a second degree felony, according to a statement from the Hays County Sheriff's Office.

The statement said Bradford pointed the gun at the child at about 7:20 p.m. as he walked in front of her Buda home. She also yelled at other children who were walking past her home and trick-or-treating, according to the sheriff's office.

Bradford was booked at the Hays County Jail on a $10,000 bond, and was released Monday. It's unclear if she has a lawyer.

Buda is about 15 miles southwest of Austin.