Texas woman arrested after video of racist rant, alleged assault in restaurant lot goes viral 

A Texas woman has been arrested, authorities said, after she was caught on video hurling racist abuse at a group of women of South Asian descent in a suburban Dallas parking lot, before appearing to strike members of the group.

Esmeralda Upton of Plano, was arrested on Thursday afternoon and charged with misdemeanor assault and terroristic threats over the Wednesday incident, Plano police said in a statement. They said the apparent attack was also being investigated as a hate crime.

Upton was being held in city jail as of Thursday, with bond set at $10,000, they said. NBC News was not immediately able to identify whether or not she had an attorney.

In video of the incident, which was shared on social media and had at least 185,000 views as of Friday morning, woman can be seen shouting racist comments at the group of women, saying: "We don't want you here" and "if things are so great in your country, then stay there." The woman also shouts: "I hate you f****** Indians," along with other racist abuse.

She then appears to repeatedly strike one of the women, who is filming the incident, before later appearing to strike at least two other woman as they record and call police.

During the altercation, the suspect describes herself as being Mexican-American.

At one point in the video, she apologizes for her actions, saying: "I overstepped my bounds and I'm sorry."

Plano police said officers responded to the incident at around 8:15 p.m. local time (9:15 p.m. ET) Wednesday. They said it unfolded in the parking lot of a business in the 3700 block of Dallas Parkway, where a popular restaurant is based.

Police said several of the women advised officers that they had been assaulted by another woman at the location.

They said additional charges may be forthcoming.