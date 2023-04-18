Texas woman charged with murder after allegedly punching pregnant hospital worker in stomach, causing loss of pregnancy

A Texas woman was charged with murder after allegedly punching a pregnant woman and causing that expectant mother to lose her child, authorities said Monday.

Suspect Cheri Akil, 39, was an inmate of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office last week when she was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth, according to a sheriff's statement. She had to be "restrained because she was potentially suicidal."

Akil allegedly punched a pregnant hospital staff member in the stomach, and the staffer was immediately taken to a trauma unit for treatment.

"An ultrasound was performed and it was determined that the unborn child no longer had a pulse," according to the sheriff's statement.

Akil had been in custody for alleged credit card fraud before this new murder charge.

Defense attorney Kathy Lowthrop was assigned Akil's case on Tuesday afternoon and said she had no knowledge of the evidence against her new client.

A homicide charge tied to the death of a fetus is a rare but not totally uncommon application of murder statutes in Texas, according to Lowthrop.

"It does't mean that it can't change," she said if the charge. "It's been handled more than one way."