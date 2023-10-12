Texas woman charged with murder of elite cyclist 'Mo' Wilson attempted to escape custody

The Texas woman charged in the killing of an elite cyclist last year tried to escape custody Wednesday, officials said.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, in Austin in May 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Armstrong was transported to a doctor's appointment Wednesday, and as she was being escorted out afterwards "she ran," Travis County Sheriff spokesperson Kristen Dark said.

"She made it about a block and a half. Our corrections officers never lost sight of her," she said. Two corrections officers caught up with her and Armstrong was restrained. The incident unfolded in about 10 minutes.

She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, was deemed to be in fine condition and was returned to the jail.

Dark said she'll face additional charges for trying to escape. As of Thursday morning, her online booking information hasn't been updated with the new charges.

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. U.S. Marshals

NBC News has reached out to Armstrong's attorney for comment.

Wilson, a mountain biking and gravel racer, was found shot multiple times in an Austin home on May 11, 2022. She had traveled to Texas for a race in Hico, southwest of Fort Worth.

A week after Wilson was found dead, Armstrong fled the country on a fraudulent passport. She was captured in Costa Rica and brought back to the U.S. to face charges.

Authorities have said that Armstrong and Wilson were romantically linked to the same man, professional cyclist Colin Strickland.

Armstrong had been in a relationship with Strickland for about three years, before the couple went on a break, an arrest affidavit said. In that time, Strickland and Wilson began seeing each other.

Strickland told the Austin-American Statesman last year that he and Wilson had a “brief romantic relationship” from late October to early November last year while Wilson was visiting Austin. They had both recently ended previous relationships, Strickland said. He and Armstrong reconciled one month later.

An unnamed friend said they were with Armstrong in January when she learned of the relationship between Strickland and Wilson, according to the affidavit. The friend said Armstrong “became furious and was shaking in anger.”