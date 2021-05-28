Texas woman filmed feeding spider monkeys at El Paso Zoo is arrested

A Texas woman who was caught on video feeding spider monkeys after she climbed into an exhibit at the El Paso Zoo has been arrested, police said.

The woman, Luz Elizabeth Rae, 26, was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of criminal trespass, according to a police press release.

"The woman seen on social media in a video trespassing into an El Paso Zoo monkey exhibit enclosure treading across murky water has been arrested," the department wrote.

Online jail records show that Rae was released Thursday on bond.

The stunt at the zoo cost Rae her job at the Lovett Law Firm. The company said Monday that she had been fired and called her behavior "irresponsible and reckless."

"We support the El Paso Zoo and our thoughts go out to the spider monkeys, Libby and Sunday, and hope that they will recover from this very traumatic experience," the firm said in a statement.

A video posted on social media showed Rae sitting on a rock inside the enclosure appearing to throw food at two monkeys.

Zoo Director Joe Montisano told the El Paso Times that Rae's behavior was "stupid" and dangerous.

"These are primates. They are strong; they have canine teeth. They can scratch. We don't interact with them on the daily," he told the newspaper. "And we don't interact with them without a barrier in between us."

Because of the woman's behavior, Montisano said that the zoo might have to put up a higher fence around the spider monkey exhibit, which would make it harder for guests to see the primates.