Texas woman who said 3-year-old son was killed because of road rage is arrested

A Texas woman who said that her 3-year-old son was fatally shot after a road-rage incident has been arrested and accused of concealing a handgun in the investigation, Dallas police said Thursday night.

Lacravivonne Washington, 26, also faces a charge of endangering a child for having a weapon accessible to a child, police said in a statement.

Washington’s son died after she took the child, who had been shot in the face, to a hospital shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, officials said.

She allegedly told police that she had been involved in a road-rage incident before the shooting, but police said they found no crime scene or evidence of a road-rage incident.

A police affidavit obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth says that the 3-year-old and two other children, 2 and 4, were unrestrained in the back seat of the vehicle, according to the station.

The document says investigators later found a handgun in the glove box, the station reported.

It also cites an autopsy that found gunshot residue on the 3-year-old's body that indicates the shot was fired from close proximity, according to the station.

Dallas police did not return requests for comment Thursday night.

Online court records did not appear to show an attorney who could speak on Washington’s behalf. She was being held in jail Thursday night, according to jail records.

Police have not publicly alleged that she fired the weapon. The two charges announced are endangering a child and tampering with physical evidence.

Police say the handgun that was allegedly concealed belongs to Washington.

Kristin Lowman, assistant director of the Dallas Police Department’s public information office, told the station that “we have detectives that are working around the clock to answer a lot of questions to find out who is responsible.”