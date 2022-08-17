A Texas youth football coach was killed during a fight over the game's score, witnesses told police

A Texas youth football coach was killed during an argument about the score of a game, witnesses told police according to court documents.

Witnesses said that Yaqub Talib pulled out a handgun and shot Michael Hickmon, 43, during a fight about the score at the youth contest Saturday night in Lancaster, Texas, according to a police affidavit.

Before the shooting, the opposing coaching crews were arguing about calls by the refs, police have said, citing witness reports.

“The altercation became physical leading to the suspect pulling out a firearm” and shooting Hickmon multiple times, police said.

Witnesses knew Talib because of his involvement in the youth league, the police affidavit says.

Yaqub Talib, 39, brother of retired NFL cornerback Aqib Talib, turned himself into authorities Monday after police in Lancaster said he was wanted on a warrant for first-degree murder in the coach’s weekend slaying.

“Mr. Talib regrets the tragic loss of life but turned himself into the law so he could tell his side of the story," his attorney, Clark Birdsall, said Monday.

Birdsall declined to comment on specifics but said that “there are some defensive issues, and Yaqub Talib looks forward to being able to have his day in court.”

Officers responded to Lancaster Community Park around 8:50 p.m. Saturday on a report of a shooting, and Hickmon was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Talib was being held in jail Tuesday night, according to Dallas County Jail records. His attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Lancaster is a city of around 41,200 just south of Dallas.

Aqib Talib was a five-time Pro Bowler who played cornerback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams.

He and the Broncos won Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers following the 2015 season. He announced his retirement in 2020.