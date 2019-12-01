Travelers returning home after Thanksgiving could face weather even more severe than the storms that hit some parts of the nation over the holiday, forecasters said Saturday.
Delays of up to an hour were already affecting some airports in the Northeast, and more were expected Sunday, one of the busiest travel days of the year.
Delta Airlines said in a statement Saturday that 22 of its Northeast destinations and 16 of its upper-Midwest stops were likely to be affected by weather delays, and it offered flight changes with no extra charges for customers scheduled to use New York's LaGuardia Airport on Sunday and Monday.
American Airlines issued a travel alert for more than 40 North American airports from the Dakotas to Michigan and throughout the Northeast, including its hubs at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport and Philadelphia International Airport.
The carrier said the alert warning of possible delays could impact 2.7 million of its customers through Tuesday. It also offered no-fee flight changes for weather-delayed travelers using select hubs.
The National Weather Service's forecast for Sunday called for heavy snow for the upper Mississippi Valley, the upper Great Lakes and in parts of the Northeast, freezing rain in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southern New England, showers and thunderstorms in the Tennessee and Mississippi valleys and rain in some parts of Southern California to the Pacific Northwest.
NBC News forecasters estimate more than 56 million Americans could be affected by the pre-winter weather.
In California, a Thanksgiving Day storm was blamed for suspension of rail service Saturday between the state's two largest cities, Los Angeles and San Diego. Workers were shoring up an eroding seaside bluff that comes perilously close to tracks in Del Mar.
The tracks used by Amtrak and a regional commuter line were expected to be back online Sunday, said Kimy Wall, spokeswoman for San Diego's North County Transit District.
In Arizona, the bodies of two children were found Saturday in Tonto Basin after a vehicle they were in was flooded during a rainstorm. A third child remained missing.
The severe Thanksgiving week weather has been blamed for vehicle pileups in the Southwest, three tornadoes in Maricopa County, Arizona, and blizzard conditions in Rapid City, South Dakota.