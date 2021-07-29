Theodore McCarrick, once a high-ranking American cardinal, charged with sexually assaulting teen

Defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick has been charged with sexual assault in Massachusetts, officials said Thursday, making him the highest U.S. clergyman accused in the abuse scandal that's rocked the Catholic Church.

McCarrick, 91, is charged with indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, stemming from an incident that happened in Wellesley in the 1970s, according to Norfolk County District Attorney's spokesman David Traub.

He's set to be arraigned on Aug. 26.

"We will look forward to addressing the case in the courtroom," Barry Coburn, McCarrick's Washington, D.C.-based attorney, told NBC News.

A Wellesley police spokeswoman declined comment.

Mitchell Garabedian, the accuser's attorney and a longtime advocate for sexual abuse victims, said the prosecution of McCarrick marks a key point in efforts to hold alleged church offenders accountable.

“Historically, this is the first time ever in the United States that a cardinal has been criminally charged with a sexual crime against a minor,” Garabedian said in a statement. “It takes an enormous amount of courage for a sexual abuse victim to report having been sexually abused to investigators and proceed through the criminal process."

Pope Francis defrocked McCarrick in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found evidence that he sexually abused children and adults.

The once-influential cardinal held a number of lofty positions within the U.S. Catholic Church, serving as archbishop of Newark before being appointed to that post in Washington, D.C.

This is a developing story. Please refresh here for updates.