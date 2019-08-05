Breaking News Emails
By Jiachuan Wu and Daniella Silva
Three mass shootings in the United States left 34 people dead and dozens more wounded in the past week: in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, this weekend, and in Gilroy, Calif., last Sunday, July 28.
While the definition of a mass shooting varies, the federal government defines a mass killing as three or more deaths in a single incident occurring in a public place.
- Police still don't know whether the gunman who murdered nine people and wounded dozens more in Dayton over the weekend targeted his sister in the shooting spree, authorities said Monday.
- The death toll rose in El Paso on Monday after authorities announced two of the injured had died, raising the toll to 22.
- Police believe the gunman, who attacked a Walmart on Saturday morning, posted an anti-immigrant screed on an extremist online forum before the shooting.
- President Donald Trump condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” on Monday after the shootings. The president did not specifically condemn anti-immigrant rhetoric, including his own, instead blaming violent video games and mental illness for the scourge of mass shootings that have been a steady drumbeat throughout his presidency.
- The three cities — Gilroy, El Paso and Dayton — join a long list of mass killings plaguing the nation. Their death tolls do not include two of the gunman: The shooter in Dayton was killed by responding officers, and the one in Gilroy killed himself at the scene, police said.
