Days after Daunte Wright died following a routine traffic stop in what law enforcement officials claimed was a mistaken shooting, the Minnesota police officer who shot him appeared in a Hennepin County courtroom facing charges of manslaughter.

Former Brooklyn Center Police officer Kim Potter has not yet entered a plea, and a subsequent court appearance has been scheduled for May 17. Shortly before Potter appeared in court via Zoom, Wright's family held a press conference asking for accountability in Wright's death.

The families of other Black people killed by police didn't get justice, attorney Benjamin Crump said during the press conference.

"They got no due process," he said. "They didn't get to have the officers come before the court of law and have the witnesses and the evidence presented to a jury to make a determination whether they would have any criminal liability."

Daunte's father, Aubrey Wright, said his son was "very much loved."

"These young black men being killed — can you blame my son or anyone else for being scared of the police?" he said.

Daunte's sister, Destiny, called her brother "the most delightful person I have ever met."

"He was everything. Everything. His smile, his jokes, everything about him, and she took that from us," she said. "And I am very disappointed."

Daunte Wright holds his son, Daunte Wright Jr. via Facebook

"There is never going to be justice for us," Daunte's mother, Katie Wright, said. "We are still going to bury our son. We are still never going to be able to see our baby boy."

But even with justice out of reach, Wright said, she wanted one thing: "accountability."

At the press conference, Crump noted that in a different Minnesota case where a Black male police officer shot a white female bystander, the charge filed was third-degree murder and the officer in question was sentenced to over 12 years in prison.

Echoing Crump's point, Naisha Wright, Daunte's aunt, held up photos of a bright yellow Taser alongside a Glock handgun and asked, "manslaughter?"

"This is a Taser! This is a Taser!" Naisha said. "But no, my nephew was killed by this, a Glock!"

Public officials also spoke out about the killing.

At a vaccine event earlier Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he spoke to Wright's mother, who he said asked that the state "do better."

"I don't think it's much of a debate, you're less safe to be Black in Minnesota than you are to be white right now on these things," Walz said.

"And they're asking: 'Are there some changes that we can make both legislatively and culturally, that will start to reduce that?'" he continued.

On Wednesday, the mayor of Brooklyn Center, Mike Elliott, said that he joined the Wright family Wednesday night "to pay my respects and mourn with them for their loss."

"My heart goes out to his mother, father, and the rest of the family. I know you’re hurting, we’re all hurting, but we stand with you in this moment. #DaunteWright," he wrote on Twitter.

During Potter's pretrial hearing on Zoom, Judge Paul Scoggin noted that her next court date is likely to be in-person if pandemic restrictions are lifted in Hennepin County, Minnesota courtrooms.