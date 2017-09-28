Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
News
U.S. news
News
photo

These Three Amigos Cause Presidents Cup to Live Up to Its Name

by Elise Wrabetz

Image: The Presidents Cup - Round One
Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama stand for the national anthem prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup on Sept. 28 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Patrick Smith / Getty Images
advertisement

The three eagles have landed ― in a golf course in Jersey City. Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attended the Presidents Cup Thursday in an extra special opening ceremony.

Since the golf tournament began in 1994, this is the first time three U.S. presidents have attended the matches together, according to the Associated Press.

The crowds packed into the grandstands weren't the only ones excited about the visitors. Even the ever steady pro golfers were eager for the chance to see the trio. Phil Mickelson caught them early and ensured he was the first golfer to get a presidential selfie.

Trio of Former Presidents Attend Golf's Presidents Cup 0:33

While Clinton has been the only sitting president to attend the matches in the past, that may change this weekend.

President Donald Trump has not confirmed he will attend, but the PGA Tour is preparing for a possible visit from the current commander in chief on Sunday, the Associated Press reported.

The three former presidents greeted team members and their wives, and enjoyed the rest the afternoon waiting for the rest of the matches to begin.

Obama, after shaking dozens of hands and having a long chat with United States assistant captain Tiger Woods, left after the third match started, but Bush and Clinton stayed until the end.

Image: The Presidents Cup - Round One
Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attend the trophy presentation at the Presidents Cup on Sept. 28. Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Elise Wrabetz
Contributor Associated Press
Topics Photo, Politics News, Sports, U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Another Rockfall at El Capitan, Day After Person Killed
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement