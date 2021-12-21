IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Thief dressed as UPS worker steals from safe and piggybank after tying up grandparents, grandkids

The armed thief, with the help of another man, forced the couple and their grandkids to bind themselves with zip ties, police said.
By Elisha Fieldstadt

An armed thief dressed as a UPS delivery person forced himself into a New York City apartment Monday and demanded a couple and their grandchildren bind themselves with zip ties, according to police.

The thief, with the help of another man, made off with two iPhones, an iPad, personal documents and $7,500 in cash swiped from a safe and a piggy bank, according to the New York City Police Department.

Video released by police shows the man knock on an apartment door in the Bronx. He is holding a box and wearing a brown knit hat with big block letters that read "UPS."

When a 60-year-old woman answered the door, the thief pushed inside and said he had a revolver in the faux package, police said. Another man also entered the apartment, and at gunpoint, the pair demanded the woman, her 63-year old husband and their 8-year-old and 6-year-old grandchildren "use zip ties to bind themselves," police said.

The thieves ransacked the apartment, and fled. The couple and children were not injured, police said.

A $3,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspects.

Elisha Fieldstadt

Elisha Fieldstadt is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.